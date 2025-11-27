Business Today
Hong Kong’s Deadliest Fire In Decades: 36 Killed As Blaze Engulfs 7 Towers

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 27, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

A catastrophic fire tore through Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po, engulfing seven high-rise buildings and claiming at least 36 lives — the city’s deadliest blaze in nearly 30 years. The inferno spread rapidly across bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, forcing 700 residents to flee to temporary shelters. Firefighters battled the flames with 128 trucks and 57 ambulances, while over 400 police officers aided in evacuations and rescue efforts. Authorities are now probing the cause of the blaze as hundreds remain displaced, seeking refuge in emergency shelters.

