Hours Before Delhi Visit, Russia Ratifies RELOS Pact In Major India Defence Push

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Delhi, Russia's State Duma has ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (RELOS) pact. This agreement enables mutual use of military ports and airspace. President Putin stated, 'We will fulfill our obligations to foreign partners and expand cooperation with those countries that are interested in it.' Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Su-57, which he called the 'best plane in the world', will be on the agenda. The visit comes as Washington imposes tariffs on Indian goods.