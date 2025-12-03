Business Today
How 17 Modi–Putin Meetings Built An Unshakeable India–Russia Strategic Bond

  New Delhi,
  Dec 3, 2025,
  Updated Dec 3, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

India and Russia share a friendship built over 11 years, strengthened by trust, cooperation and the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. From St. Petersburg to Samarkand, the two leaders have met 17 times, shaping a partnership that has stayed steady through global tensions, the pandemic, and the Ukraine war. Even when Russia was cornered internationally, India continued to buy Russian oil in its own economic interest, despite criticism from the West. Over the years, both nations have signed key agreements, expanded defence and energy ties, and stood by each other in difficult moments.

