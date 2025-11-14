Business Today
How Andhra Pradesh Plans To Lead India’s Drone & Deep-Tech Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu outlines an ambitious vision for the state’s technological and industrial future. He highlights the rapid arrival of deep technologies and the expansion of large-scale data centres, supported by strong green energy commitments. With Google announcing a significant 15-billion-dollar investment and an expected 4–5 gigawatts of new data-centre capacity, the CM emphasises the multiplier effect this will create across energy, innovation, and industry. He invites investors to explore vast opportunities in satellite technology, drones, electronics, aerospace, defence, and rare earth minerals, from extraction to value addition. The Chief Minister also notes the Central Government’s strong push to develop a ‘drone city’, covering all use cases, and assures that India’s first drone taxis will be launched from Andhra Pradesh within the next two years. Alongside these advances, he highlights tourism as a key growth driver, positioning the state as a rising hub for next-generation technologies and economic expansion.

