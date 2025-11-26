How Ayodhya Is Fueling UP’s $1 Trillion Dream | Boosting Tourism, Jobs & Business Expansion

Ayodhya is witnessing one of the biggest transformation stories in India’s modern history. After the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the city has seen an extraordinary boom in tourism, infrastructure, hospitality, and local employment. From January to June 2025, more than 23 crore tourists visited Ayodhya, with projections crossing 50 crore by year-end, pushing tourism revenue toward ₹4 lakh crore. Over 76 new hotels have opened, major global chains are expanding, and local businesses have grown 3-5 times. The city now plays a pivotal role in Uttar Pradesh’s $1 trillion economy ambition and contributes significantly to GSDP. Ayodhya is no longer just a spiritual landmark-it is a thriving cultural, economic, and developmental powerhouse redefining India’s temple economy.