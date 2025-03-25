How China’s DeepSeek AI Is Transforming Military Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing healthcare worldwide, and China is leading the charge with its cutting-edge AI tool, DeepSeek. Developed for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the technology is being deployed in military hospitals to assist doctors with treatment planning and improve operational efficiency—all while safeguarding patient privacy by using local servers. DeepSeek isn’t just limited to hospitals. The Chinese police is leveraging it for physical training and psychological counselling, helping soldiers create tailored exercise routines and manage anxiety. Its R1 model, known for low compute requirements, has even overtaken ChatGPT as the top free app on China’s Apple App Store. However, the PLA remains cautious about over-reliance on AI, emphasizing that it should support human decision-making rather than replace it—especially in combat scenarios. This video explores how DeepSeek is reshaping military healthcare while balancing innovation with ethical considerations.