“How Hard Can It Be To Move Into Supercomputing?”, Asks AI Hardware Czar Jensen Huang

Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang outlining the company’s push into supercomputing, calling it a natural next step in its evolution from a graphics chipmaker to a leader in artificial intelligence and advanced computing. Speaking at Stanford University alongside former university president John Hennessy, Huang said Nvidia started out as a graphics chip company and was now building multi-gigawatt infrastructures. Asked about Nvidia’s leap into supercomputing, he added with a smile: “It always starts with this: ‘Hey, guys, we can do this.’ And the next logical leap is: how hard can it be?”