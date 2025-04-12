How India Plans To Dominate Global Trade By 2047 | Piyush Goyal’s Vision

Piyush Goyal at the Global Technology Summit 2025 outlined India’s ambitious vision to become a $30–35 trillion economy by 2047, growing nearly 8x from its current $4 trillion size. He highlighted that India, now the 5th largest economy, is set to become the 3rd largest within the next 2–2.5 years, driven by strong domestic demand from 1.4 billion young, aspirational citizens. Goyal emphasised the global interest in India, with multiple international delegations visiting to explore trade and investment opportunities. He stressed that India is resetting its trade ties — particularly with the US — and integrating more deeply with developed economies. With a focus on trust, quality, and sustainability, India is positioning itself as a global manufacturing and services hub, while selectively protecting against unfair trade from non-market economies.