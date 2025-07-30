Business Today
How India Used Kamikaze Drones In Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | Exclusive With Kargil War Veteran

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025, 7:35 PM IST

 

Major General R.C. Padhi (Retd.), Vice President of IG Drones and a decorated Kargil war veteran, shares how Made-in-India FPV Kamikaze drones are revolutionizing modern warfare. From Operation Mahadev to Operation Sindoor, these indigenous drones played a crucial role in tracking terrorist movement, carrying out precision strikes, and exposing Pakistan's defence vulnerabilities. PM Modi lauded these technological advancements as a major milestone in Atmanirbhar Bharat during his address in Parliament. With growing global interest in Indian drone tech, the future of drone warfare is being shaped right here at home.

