How Iran Nuclear Sites Are Safe Despite U.S. Bombing? Tom Cooper Explains

In this India Today exclusive, Gaurav Sawant speaks to renowned military analyst Tom Cooper for a ground-level breakdown of the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Cooper explains why Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain undeterred, how the regime strategically evacuated sites ahead of the strikes, and what this means for the Middle East going forward. Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Will it retaliate asymmetrically? And is this a new chapter in global military realignment? Listen in