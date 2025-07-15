How ISRO Saved NASA’s Ax-4 Mission: The Inside Story Of Shubhanshu Shukla’s Historic Journey

In this exclusive interview, ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan reveals how the Indian Space Research Organisation played a pivotal role in safeguarding the historic NASA–SpaceX Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). Just days before the launch, ISRO’s expert team detected a critical crack in the Falcon 9 rocket, which could have jeopardised the entire mission. Despite initial reluctance from the launch providers, ISRO insisted on postponing the take-off until thorough repairs and safety checks were completed. Shukla’s successful return marks a monumental achievement for India’s space programme and highlights the country’s growing leadership in human spaceflight safety. Watch this insightful discussion to learn about the challenges faced, the importance of international collaboration, and the future prospects of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan programme.