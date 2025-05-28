How Operation Sindoor Showed India’s Military Precision : Nirmala Sitharaman

In this powerful address at Pine Labs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman draws a compelling analogy, comparing India to a 30-year-old woman who has the strength and determination to overcome struggle—if she chooses to do so. Highlighting India’s remarkable progress, she emphasises how the nation has reached a level where it is globally recognised for its achievements in technology, defence, and skilled manpower. The Minister reflects on Operation Sindoor as a defining moment, showcasing India’s precision and restraint in targeting only terrorist centres without harming civilians or infrastructure. She praises the agility and technical sophistication of the Indian armed forces, highlighting the seamless coordination between the Navy, Army, and Air Force. This operation sent a clear message that India will not hesitate to protect its citizens and sovereignty. Nirmala Sitharaman also addresses the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism, underscoring Pakistan’s role as a safe haven for terrorists and India’s resolve to act decisively when required. She rejects the notion of hesitation or doubt, stressing that India cannot afford to lose the momentum created by its young population’s energy and ambition.