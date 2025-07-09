How Pakistan’s Chinese Weapons, Satellite Intel Shaped The 4-Day Flash Conflict | Operation Sindoor

A conflict that lasted just four days. No activity along India’s northern borders. But behind the scenes—complex linkages, strategic silence, and some operationally vital lessons. In this thought-provoking analysis, an expert unpacks how Pakistan’s increasing reliance on Chinese-origin defense equipment might be shaping battlefield outcomes. With 70–80% of Pakistan’s arsenal now sourced from China, can we ignore the commercial presence of Chinese OEMs and ex-servicemen in sensitive operations? What about open-source satellite data—purchased from private firms, both Western and Chinese? Where does information end and intelligence begin? This is the blurry new frontline. Watch now to understand the silent factors influencing quick wars with big consequences.