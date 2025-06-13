How The Black Box Will Uncover The Truth Behind The AI 171 Ahemdabad Crash

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, all eyes are now on a critical piece of aviation technology — the black box. In this detailed explainer, we break down how the black box works, what it records, and why it’s essential in piecing together the final moments of doomed flights. With only one survivor out of 242 people onboard, the investigation hinges on data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder. Learn how this device, developed in the 1950s by Australian scientist David Warren, has become the most important tool in modern aviation investigations. We also explore where the black box is located, how it survives catastrophic crashes, and how long it typically takes to retrieve and decode its contents. This video aims to help viewers understand how investigators will use the black box to uncover the causes behind the AI171 disaster — and hopefully, prevent such tragedies in the future.