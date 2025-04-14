scorecardresearch
Business Today
How To Decode A Company’s Progress From Its Earnings Report, Explained!

In this episode of BT Classroom, Sakshi Batra explains why markets are often called "slaves of earnings" and why quarterly results are so crucial for investors. She breaks down the concept of quarterly earnings in a simple and easy-to-understand way, helping viewers learn how company performance drives stock prices. You’ll understand what quarterly reports include — like revenue, net profit, EPS, margins, and future guidance — and how to analyze these numbers effectively. The video also covers how large-cap companies like TCS, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries influence overall market sentiment, and how FIIs and analysts respond to earnings trends. Whether you're a beginner or a market enthusiast, this explainer will help you make smarter investment decisions by focusing on the right fundamentals.

