Human Skulls, Mass Graves & Fear | Whistleblower Sparks Probe In Dharmasthala Mystery

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

A masked man has shaken Karnataka with chilling claims of mass graves in Dharmasthala, a revered temple town. The whistleblower, a former sanitation worker, testified in court and submitted a human skull to the police. He alleges he buried and burned hundreds of bodies — mostly women, many allegedly assaulted and murdered, under orders from the temple administration. The case has now triggered an FIR and public outcry. Families of missing girls, like Sujata’s mother, are stepping forward after years of silence. Is this the beginning of a massive cover-up unravelling? Authorities say investigations are underway—but will the truth be unearthed?

