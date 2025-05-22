Humanoid Robots Set To Compete In World's First Robot Fighting Competition In Hangzhou City, China

Humanoid robots are gearing up for battle in the world’s first-ever robot fighting competition, set to take place in Hangzhou, China. The Mech Combat Arena, part of the CMG World Robot Contest, will be livestreamed globally this Sunday. Ahead of the main event, robots underwent stress tests to prove their combat readiness and help organizers fine-tune the rules. Remote-controlled during fights, these robots are being evaluated not just for strength but also for learning and adaptability. Developers say the goal is to eventually make lighter, smarter robots for everyday life. Watch history being made as machines step into the arena!