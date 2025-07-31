Business Today
Hurun India Report Unveils Top 150 Real Estate Companies In India

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 8:50 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & Chief Researcher at Hurun India, talked about the key highlights of the 2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report. DLF continues to top the list at ₹2,07,400 crore, followed by Lodha Developers and Indian Hotels Company. 

 

The list is in its 9th edition, the list has expanded from 100 to 150 companies, with a total value of ₹16 lakh crore, marking a 14% growth over last year. The report tracks development across 2 billion square feet and sees growing participation from Tier 2 and 3 cities like Kochi, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad. Anas also mentioned that a wave of IPO-ready companies is adding transparency and reshaping industry trends, making this year’s list both timely and insightful. 

