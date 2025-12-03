Business Today
Hyderabad Land War Erupts: HILT Policy Sparks Political Controversy

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 3, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 3, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

A major political firestorm has broken out in Telangana over the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) Policy. Cleared through GO 17, the policy enables the conversion of nearly 9,292 acres of industrial land within the Outer Ring Road into multi-use zones. While the Congress government claims it will modernise Hyderabad’s development landscape, the BJP and BRS allege it is a real-estate scam designed to benefit private players at the cost of industries and jobs. IT Minister Sridhar Babu insists no government land is being handed away, but opposition leaders warn of massive profiteering, job losses, and long-term damage to the manufacturing ecosystem. Is HILT a futuristic reform or a multi-crore land grab? Watch the full report to understand the political battle that is quickly turning into one of Telangana’s most explosive flashpoints.

