Hyderabad University Protests: Students Vs Telangana Govt Over Land Auction!

Hyderabad University is at the center of a massive protest as students clash with the Telangana government over the auction of 400 acres of land for an IT park. Students claim the land belongs to the university, sparking boycotts and mass protests. On Monday, police cracked down, detaining several students. The issue has now turned political, with the BJP accusing CM Revanth Reddy of high-handedness, while the Congress insists the land is government property. Meanwhile, BJP’s youth wing has announced a "Chalo HCU" march, threatening further escalation. Adding fuel to the fire, BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao reminded Rahul Gandhi of his past stance on student issues, referencing the Rohith Vemula case. Despite growing protests, the Telangana government remains firm, saying it will continue clearing the disputed land. Will the protests intensify? And who really owns the land?