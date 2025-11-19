Hyundai CEO Says US Raid Won’t Slow Expansion As Company Doubles Down On American Investment

Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz said the company remains committed to its massive investment plans in the United States despite a surprise immigration raid that led to the detention of hundreds of workers at its Georgia battery plant. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Muñoz said Hyundai received an apology from the US administration and stressed that the “accident” would not alter long-term strategy. Although the raid is expected to delay construction by several months and tariffs have already cost the carmaker billions, Hyundai intends to strengthen its presence in America by reworking supply chains and investing further in local operations. Muñoz added that the incident had exposed visa gaps but said authorities and companies have since resolved the issue.