Hyundai Charts Aggressive Three-Point Strategy to Regain Lost Ground In Indian Auto Market

Hyundai Motor India is navigating one of its toughest phases in 28 years, with a declining market share and sluggish sales. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today’s Astha Oriel, Tarun Garg, whole-time director and COO, outlines a three-pronged strategy to reclaim lost ground—focused on product line-up, capacity expansion, and exports. The company plans to launch 26 new models, including 20 ICE vehicles and 6 EVs, by 2030, along with 3-4 hybrids and hydrogen-powered models. To meet growing demand, Hyundai will scale up its production capacity to 1.1 million units annually within two years, aided by its upcoming Talegaon plant in Pune. On the exports front, the company aims to increase its export share from 22% to 30% by 2030. Through this aggressive push across production, product innovation, and global sales, Hyundai hopes to reverse its recent slide and strengthen its position in the highly competitive Indian auto market.