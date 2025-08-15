I-Day | PM Modi Says Exploration Underway In 1,200+ Locations For Critical Minerals

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored a vital yet overlooked pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat—self-reliance in critical minerals. He emphasized that securing these indispensable resources, which power everything from defense systems to renewable energy and electronics, is “absolutely essential” for India’s sovereignty and future growth. Highlighting the hazards of dependency, Modi’s directive goes beyond slogans—it is a strategic roadmap. As India expands mining reforms to ensure steady access to minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths, this move reinforces the nation’s pursuit of autonomy in defense, technology, and clean energy. Tap into what this self-reliant vision means for India’s global standing and economic security.