‘I Don’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry’ : Gaurang Shah Calls Out Trump’s Economic Chaos

Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Investments, shares his unfiltered thoughts on President Donald Trump’s recent statements and erratic policy shifts. Reflecting on the chaos triggered by the April 2nd announcement, Shah questions the rationale behind Trump’s moves, which sent shockwaves through global financial markets. Highlighting the unrealistic expectation that global manufacturing and services can shift to the United States within a mere three and a half years, Shah dissects the economic impracticality and high costs involved. He also expresses deep disappointment over the tone and language used by Trump, particularly in reference to global leaders and the US Federal Reserve.