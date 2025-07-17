“I Had Tears In My Eyes” — Nara Lokesh On Seeing Chandrababu Naidu In Rajahmundry Jail

In a deeply emotional conversation with India Today TV’s Preeti Chaudhry, Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh opens up about the most painful moment of his life — seeing his father, the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in jail. Lokesh describes the irony of meeting Naidu, who is also his father, in a prison building he himself had inaugurated and shares how the moment left him in tears. He also challenges stereotypes about masculinity and emotion, saying “men do cry.” This raw and personal interview highlights the highs and lows of politics, and the toll it takes on families. Watch the full clip for a rare glimpse into the emotional world of one of Andhra’s leading political families.