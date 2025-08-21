“I Thought My Laptop Would Float” – Shubhanshu Shukla On Life After Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s astronaut on the Axiom-4 mission, opens up about his training at NASA centres, his unforgettable spaceflight experience, and the challenges of adapting to life in orbit. Speaking about the invaluable exposure gained through human spaceflight missions, Shukla reflects on the excitement of launch, the body’s dramatic changes in microgravity, and the struggle of readjusting to life back on Earth. He shares anecdotes from his time in space, including how deeply ingrained the habit of zero-gravity became, and how his learnings will contribute to India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission and the Bhalsi Antariksh Station.