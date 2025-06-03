Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
IATA Chief Economist : India Could Overtake US And Europe In SAF

IATA Chief Economist : India Could Overtake US And Europe In SAF

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 3, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

IATA’s Chief Economist Marie Owens Thomsen shares powerful insights from the IATA AGM 2025. She applauds India’s rapid airport expansion, booming international travel, and government-led economic vision. Most notably, she says India has the potential to surpass the US and Europe in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production. But she also issues a warning: the industry is off track to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, with a projected shortfall of 100 million tonnes. Every year of delay will have compounded effects.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended