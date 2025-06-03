IATA Chief Economist : India Could Overtake US And Europe In SAF

IATA’s Chief Economist Marie Owens Thomsen shares powerful insights from the IATA AGM 2025. She applauds India’s rapid airport expansion, booming international travel, and government-led economic vision. Most notably, she says India has the potential to surpass the US and Europe in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production. But she also issues a warning: the industry is off track to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, with a projected shortfall of 100 million tonnes. Every year of delay will have compounded effects.