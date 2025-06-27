Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
ICAI Boosts MSME And Startups With Financial literacy And Automation

ICAI Boosts MSME And Startups With Financial literacy And Automation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 27, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with BTTV's Aastha Chopra, the ICAI President highlighted the Institute's dedicated focus on MSMEs and startups in their sustainability drive. The discussion also highlighted India's traditional harmony with nature and advocacy for climate action, alongside the launch of an "ICAI Green Campaign" aiming for a carbon-neutral profession by 2030 and net-zero ICAI by 2070. Other key initiatives include globally recognized green finance certifications, AI-powered sustainability audits, an ESG knowledge hub, and a specialized certification for CAs in sustainable finance.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended