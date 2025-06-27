ICAI Boosts MSME And Startups With Financial literacy And Automation

In an exclusive conversation with BTTV's Aastha Chopra, the ICAI President highlighted the Institute's dedicated focus on MSMEs and startups in their sustainability drive. The discussion also highlighted India's traditional harmony with nature and advocacy for climate action, alongside the launch of an "ICAI Green Campaign" aiming for a carbon-neutral profession by 2030 and net-zero ICAI by 2070. Other key initiatives include globally recognized green finance certifications, AI-powered sustainability audits, an ESG knowledge hub, and a specialized certification for CAs in sustainable finance.