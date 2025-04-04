scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Ice Cream Or Innovation? Piyush Goyal Urges Startups To Focus On Deep Tech, Not 'Dukaandari'

Feedback

Ice Cream Or Innovation? Piyush Goyal Urges Startups To Focus On Deep Tech, Not 'Dukaandari'

At Startup Mahakumbh 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a sharp critique of the Indian startup ecosystem, questioning its current trajectory. Urging entrepreneurs to move beyond food delivery, grocery apps, and luxury dessert ventures, Goyal asked if India's destiny is limited to "dukaandari" or if the country can rise to global tech leadership. Drawing comparisons with China's focus on deep tech like semiconductors, robotics, and AI, he challenged startups to build the future—factories of innovation, not just convenience. “Do we want to make ice cream or chips?” he asked, pushing for a bold reset in India’s entrepreneurial ambition.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement