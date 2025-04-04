Ice Cream Or Innovation? Piyush Goyal Urges Startups To Focus On Deep Tech, Not 'Dukaandari'

At Startup Mahakumbh 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a sharp critique of the Indian startup ecosystem, questioning its current trajectory. Urging entrepreneurs to move beyond food delivery, grocery apps, and luxury dessert ventures, Goyal asked if India's destiny is limited to "dukaandari" or if the country can rise to global tech leadership. Drawing comparisons with China's focus on deep tech like semiconductors, robotics, and AI, he challenged startups to build the future—factories of innovation, not just convenience. “Do we want to make ice cream or chips?” he asked, pushing for a bold reset in India’s entrepreneurial ambition.