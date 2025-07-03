IIT Grad Trapit Bansal Bags $100M Offer From Meta In AI Talent War With OpenAI!

Trapit Bansal, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, has reportedly landed a jaw-dropping $100 million offer from Meta’s Superintelligence Lab, marking one of the most lucrative joining bonuses ever in tech. From interning at Facebook and OpenAI to co-creating OpenAI's reasoning model, Trapit's journey reflects the fierce competition between tech giants like Meta and OpenAI. With Mark Zuckerberg launching the new AI lab and offering salaries rivaling CEOs, the AI talent war has officially begun. Find out what makes Trapit Bansal a prized asset in Silicon Valley's biggest tech race.