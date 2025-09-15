IKEA Blends Furniture And Food For Growth

BTTV’s Aastha Chopra spoke with Patrik Antoni, CEO of IKEA India, on how the company is shaping its growth journey in the country. He said India remains one of IKEA’s most important markets, with consistent growth and a sharper focus on expansion across key cities and online. While home furniture continues to be the foundation, Antoni highlighted strong opportunities in kitchens, Cooking & Eating, storage, and food. He noted that Indian families are increasingly investing in modular kitchens and affordable solutions. Food, a central part of the IKEA experience for over 67 years globally, is also proving to be a key visitation driver in India. Antoni added that IKEA is better prepared than ever for the festive season.