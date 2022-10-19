scorecardresearch
IMF Calls India A Bright Spot-On Dark Horizon

Amid talks of slowdown and recession, the International Monetary Fund has praised India for its economic growth and structural reforms over the last few years. The IMF praise comes at a time growth forecast has been cut and rupee has weakened against the dollar. It is a vindication of sorts for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who insists Rupee is doing well against all currencies except dollar and hence it no cause for concern. Here's more:

