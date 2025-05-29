Impeachment Storm Over Justice Varma: Charred Cash, Missed FIRs, And Supreme Court Probe

The impeachment axe may soon fall on Justice Yashwant Varma. INDIA TODAY has accessed exclusive details from a confidential Supreme Court-appointed inquiry report that reveals stacks of charred cash inside the judge’s home—and no credible explanation. With serious allegations of misconduct, late-night calls during a suspicious fire, and Delhi Police citing legal roadblocks, the pressure is now on the Centre and Parliament. As the Monsoon Session nears, will Justice Varma face impeachment? Senior lawyers demand FIRs, the Vice President calls for a legal rethink, and all eyes are on the current Chief Justice.