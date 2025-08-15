Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes From Red Fort Ramparts

The flag of Operation Sindoor fluttered alongside the Tricolour over the Red Fort on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the military strike the “new normal” for India. The operation, in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, dealt enemies “a blow beyond their imaginations,” he told the nation in his Independence Day address. PM Modi, in a saffron turban, Nehru jacket, and a white safa scarf with saffron and green borders, spoke forcefully about the April 22 killings in Pahalgam, where, he said, fathers were massacred in front of their children. He said the armed forces were given a free hand to set their own targets. “They gave a befitting reply to terrorists and demolished terror launch pads in Pakistan,” he said.