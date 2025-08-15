Independence Day | PM Modi To Youth: “Never Let Ideas Die, Make History In Manufacturing”

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a rousing call to India’s youth and MSMEs. “Never let your ideas die. I stand with you,” he declared, urging young innovators in manufacturing to speak up for regulatory changes needed to succeed. Modi highlighted the global reputation of Indian MSMEs—whose tools and products already reach every corner of the world—and stressed that to truly dominate global markets, India must maintain top-class quality. His mantra for all in production: “Dām kam, par dum zyaada”—low cost, high strength. With government backing and youth innovation, Modi envisions creating new history for Indian industry on the global stage.