"India A Shining Star": Piyush Goyal Says Exports Surge As 24 States Back Strong Trade Push

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today said India’s exports remain on a strong upward trajectory despite global challenges. After an engaging meeting with the Board of Trade, attended by 24 states, Union Territories and nine state ministers, Goyal highlighted the growing confidence among Indian exporters. He said both merchandise and services exports have shown growth till 21 November, calling India a “shining star” in global trade. The minister also revealed surprising success in seafood exports, with the EU approving 102 marine establishments after nine years, boosting shipments significantly. Goyal praised DGFT’s Export Promotion Mission, detailed presentations on schemes, and industry suggestions, saying exporters have shown “remarkable resilience and confidence.”