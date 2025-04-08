scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
India Alarmed As Bangladesh Plans Strategic Base Near Chicken’s Neck With China’s Help

Feedback

India Alarmed As Bangladesh Plans Strategic Base Near Chicken’s Neck With China’s Help

Bangladesh, under interim advisor Muhammad Yunus, has invited Chinese investment to revitalize the British-era base at Lalmunirhat near India's Siliguri Corridor. Reports suggest work on the Lal Monirhat Airbase could begin by October 2025, with a Pakistani company as a subcontractor. India is monitoring these developments, including China's pledged $350 million for expanding the China Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram. Indian military officials emphasize the strategic importance and strong defense of the Siliguri Corridor.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement