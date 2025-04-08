India Alarmed As Bangladesh Plans Strategic Base Near Chicken’s Neck With China’s Help

Bangladesh, under interim advisor Muhammad Yunus, has invited Chinese investment to revitalize the British-era base at Lalmunirhat near India's Siliguri Corridor. Reports suggest work on the Lal Monirhat Airbase could begin by October 2025, with a Pakistani company as a subcontractor. India is monitoring these developments, including China's pledged $350 million for expanding the China Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram. Indian military officials emphasize the strategic importance and strong defense of the Siliguri Corridor.