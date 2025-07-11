Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India Allocates ₹1345 Cr To Manufacture Rare Earth Magnets, Counter China’s Monopoly

India Allocates ₹1345 Cr To Manufacture Rare Earth Magnets, Counter China’s Monopoly

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

In a strategic move to reduce dependency on China, the Indian government has earmarked ₹1,345 crore to kickstart the domestic production of rare earth magnets — a critical component used in electric vehicles, defence, space tech, and electronics. With China tightening export controls, this investment aims to break Beijing's monopoly on the global rare earth supply chain. The plan includes R&D support, industrial-scale production, and partnerships with both PSUs and private players. This marks India’s most serious bid yet to enter the high-stakes world of critical minerals and advanced manufacturing. Can India rise as a rare earth power?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended