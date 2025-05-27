India Among Top Six Countries Filing Patents For 6G Telecom Services," Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

India will play a seminal role in defining the protocols of 6G, with the country already among top six in terms of filing patents for the next-generation technology, said Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He added that when the protocols would be finalised-expected to happen in World Radio Communications Conference in 2027-India will contribute 10% of the patents."We have already filed two issues which have been accepted. One is ubiquitous connectivity and the other is in terms of equity of connectivity. We have achieved this landmark in addition to the patent filing," Scindia said. Listen in to know more.