India Balances Modi’s Swadeshi Push And Trump’s Tariff Threats

Amid global tariff turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doubling down on his Swadeshi mantra, urging MPs to promote Made in India products through trader conferences and indigenous fairs during the festive season. At the BRICS virtual summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for fair and non-discriminatory global trade practices. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump praised Modi as a friend but threatened new tariffs on nations buying Russian oil. His adviser Peter Navarro accused India of funding the war in Ukraine, sparking fact-checks and online backlash. Yet, Jaishankar’s US outreach, including talks with leaders like Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, signals that hopes for an India–US trade deal remain alive.