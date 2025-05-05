India Battle-Ready Post Pahalgam Attack | Modi Meets Chiefs | DRDO’s Sky Weapon Tested

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India is signalling full-spectrum readiness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has separately met the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to assess operational preparedness and coordinate a high-alert security response. A major highlight is the successful trial of a Stratospheric Airship Platform by DRDO, which flew at 17 km altitude for over an hour — a leap in India’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, previously matched by only a few global powers. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force continues to project its might. From Exercise Aakraman to high-intensity Rafale drills and highway landings in Shahjahanpur, the IAF is reinforcing dominance from the skies. On the ground, India is reinforcing its air defence systems by acquiring Igla-S missiles and floating tenders for next-gen indigenous launchers. The Indian Navy, too, has flexed its muscles, launching missile tests from INS Surat, underscoring naval readiness. From LoC patrols to deep-sea drills and sky-high surveillance — India’s message to its adversaries is crystal clear: any terror provocation will invite a powerful, multi-dimensional response.