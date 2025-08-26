Business Today
India Battles Monsoon Fury | Cloudburst In Doda, Highways Swept Away In Himachal

Business Today
  • Aug 26, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

From Himachal Pradesh to Jammu to Arunachal Pradesh relentless rains have wreaked havoc. A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda unleashed flash floods, damaging houses and disrupting life, while rivers Chenab, Tawi, Ravi, and Basantar are flowing above danger levels. Himachal Pradesh has seen parts of the Kullu-Manali National Highway-3 swept away by the raging Beas river, cutting off key routes. Parts of the Chandigarh–Manali highway near Bindu Dhank and Raison have vanished. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh battles landslides, with roads between Tawang and Dirang severely affected. With 2025 marking a record-breaking rainfall year, India is grappling with rising water levels, damaged infrastructure, and stranded residents.

