India Becomes 4th Largest Economy | Overtakes Japan, Eyes Germany Next!

A historic leap for India! India has officially overtaken Japan to become the world's 4th largest economy, according to IMF data shared by Niti Aayog. With the $4 trillion milestone crossed, only the U.S., China, and Germany lie ahead. The Modi government is now setting sights on overtaking Germany in the next 3 years — pushing India into the elite $5 trillion economy club. While the ruling party celebrates this achievement, the opposition is urging caution, arguing that GDP alone doesn't reflect the on-ground economic realities of hunger and poverty. With geopolitical tensions and global trade flux in play, can India stay on this fast-track?