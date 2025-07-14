India Becomes Global Factory: PM Modi Talks Jobs, Mobiles, Trains & Tanks!

PM Narendra Modi delivered a fiery update on India’s unprecedented manufacturing growth across key sectors. From mobile phones to metro coaches, from defence missiles to rail locomotives — India is setting global benchmarks. Modi revealed that the PLI scheme alone created over 11 lakh new jobs, and ₹11 lakh crore worth of electronics are now manufactured in India annually. The defence sector too is breaking records post Operation Sindoor, while India now leads the world in locomotive production. Backed by ₹40 billion in FDI in the auto sector in just 5 years, this momentum is building a future led by youth. Modi calls it: "Rojgar bhi, Record bhi!"