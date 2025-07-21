INDIA Bloc Cracking? AAP Walks Out, Left Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

The INDI bloc, once a united front to challenge the Modi wave, is now in crisis. Rahul Gandhi’s latest swipe at CPM — comparing it to the RSS — has triggered backlash from Left allies. AAP has already exited the alliance, calling it a one-time poll arrangement. Tensions are escalating ahead of the Monsoon Session as the bloc battles internal contradictions. With Mamata, Akhilesh, and others questioning Congress’s leadership, is Rahul Gandhi losing grip? And is the INDIA bloc still a credible opposition force—or just a fractured dream? Watch this explosive political reality check as rifts widen within the anti-Modi coalition.