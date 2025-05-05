India Blocks Chenab River Water To Pakistan, Islamabad On High Alert

In the wake of the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India has launched a strong, calculated response — not through conventional warfare, but by targeting Pakistan’s water supply. After putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, the Modi government has now closed the gates at two major dams on the Chenab River — Baglihar and Salal — sharply reducing water flow to Pakistan. Islamabad has been put on high alert as water levels dip, triggering fears of shortages and sparking internal panic. But India isn’t stopping there. The next move reportedly involves cutting off flow from the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, intensifying pressure on Pakistan. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This time, it’s not just retaliation... it’s recalibration.” India is sending a clear message — terror will come at a cost. From diplomatic measures to strategic water control, New Delhi is determined to act decisively.