India Boots Turkish Airport Services Operator Over Security Threat | Celebi's Services Cancelled

In a dramatic move, the Indian government has revoked security clearance to Turkish firm Celebi, which operated at 9 of India’s top airports—including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This decision comes just a day after Business Today TV exposed Turkish control over key airport operations. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) cited national security concerns as the reason behind the action. Celebi was responsible for crucial services like passenger handling, ramp operations, cargo, and more—giving it access to highly sensitive airport zones. With Turkey openly supporting Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre and during Operation Sindoor and Turkish President Erdogan's provocative statements, the backlash in India was swift—both politically and on social media. Airports must now arrange alternative handlers, and Indigo’s ties with Turkish carriers are also under scrutiny.