India Bought Cheap Russian Oil, But Why Didn’t You Get Cheaper Petrol?

India bought billions worth of discounted Russian oil. But while the government claims it saved up to $50 billion over three years, fuel prices didn’t drop much at the pump. Why? As Donald Trump now slams India for “funding” Russia’s war and threatens higher tariffs, Congress is raising tough questions at home: if the oil was cheaper, why wasn’t petrol? The Modi government cites taxes, global volatility, and UPA-era oil bonds. This is not just an energy story—it’s a geopolitical flashpoint, a domestic price puzzle, and a diplomatic balancing act. Watch the full report as India navigates oil diplomacy, Trump’s flip-flops, and voter backlash.