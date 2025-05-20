Business Today
India Boycotts Turkish Fashion Brands After Operation Sindoor Fallout

  • New Delhi,
  • May 20, 2025,
  • Updated May 20, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Turkey & Azerbaijan’s open support for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor has cost them big—right in the heart of Indian e-commerce. Top Indian fashion retailers Myntra and Ajio have pulled popular Turkish fashion brands from their platforms. Trendyol, once an exclusive on Myntra, has been quietly removed. Reliance Industries-owned Ajio has also dropped Koton, Mavi, and LC Waikiki from its listings. The move comes amid rising public anger after Turkey’s pro-Pakistan stand in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Industry pressure is mounting too. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded a complete boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani products and tourism. While platforms are yet to make official announcements, the message is clear—diplomatic stances now carry price tags in global markets. Stay tuned for more on how geopolitics is reshaping global trade partnerships.

