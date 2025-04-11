India Bucks Trend As Asia Falls: Nifty Soars 400 Points, Sensex Jumps 1,300 Points

Tariff Pause Ignites Rally on Dalal Street | Global Markets Rattle Amid US-China Showdown.

Indian stock markets surged sharply even as global peers stumbled, reacting to renewed trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. President Donald Trump's abrupt 90-day pause on newly introduced reciprocal tariffs failed to soothe global sentiment. Instead, he escalated the standoff by hiking tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% (from 104%), prompting China to retaliate with an 84% tariff on American imports, vowing to “fight to the end”. Despite the global market rout, Indian equities closed in the green. The Sensex jumped 1,310 points to end at 75,157.26, while the Nifty 50 soared 429 points to settle at 22,828.55. Where should investors look now? Which sectors offer resilience amid rising global uncertainty? And could Trump’s tariff war and China’s retaliation erode investor wealth further? Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar on Business Today TV’s Top Stocks, as he breaks down market trends and highlights smart investment opportunities in this volatile landscape. Don’t miss this crucial market insight.

Disclaimer: This video is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or stock recommendations. Viewers are advised to do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.